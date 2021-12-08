UrduPoint.com

Special Desk Set Up At DC Office To Give Preference To Locals In Provision Of Jobs At Port, CPEC Projects

Special desk set up at DC Office to give preference to locals in provision of jobs at Port, CPEC projects

A special desk has been set up at Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office here to give preference to locals in provision of jobs at Gwadar Port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects

GWADAR, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :A special desk has been set up at Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office here to give preference to locals in provision of jobs at Gwadar Port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

According to an official source, the applications were invited from unemployed locals to ensure maximum employment opportunities for local people in ongoing projects.

In order to implement the quota for persons with disabilities in Federal and provincial departments, the instructions have been issued to all provincial departments to ensure strict implementation of quota for persons with disabilities.

The provincial government of Balochistan has paid compensation amount to all the victims of Darbela Gwadar while a piece of land was being allotted to them for providing alternate place.

Meanwhile, the compensation of Rs 14.5 million has been paid to the Gwadar's expressway victims while special measures have been taken to ensure registration of Names of the remaining victims.

Furthermore, surveys have been carried out to find out the immediate damage caused by hurricane and trawlers in fishing nets etc.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan has been directed for payment of compensation to the victims.

