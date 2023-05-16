Special desk to be set up at BISP headquarters for special persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri on Tuesday said that all physically challenged persons are being served on priority at two registration desks established at level of each tehsil under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

She expressed these views while responding to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly about not setting up separate desks for disabled persons and insufficient financial relief under BISP.

The minister announced to set up special desk at BISP headquarters to facilitate the special persons and provide full support to them.

She informed the House about the BISP network and the relief amount being distributed to the poor under this program. On the demand of MNA Abdul Qadir Mandokhail belonging to NA-249 (Karachi West-II), she assured to set up BISP desk at the place where people can easily visit to benefit from the program.