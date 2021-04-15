UrduPoint.com
Special Desks Constitutes For Ensuring Redressal Of Public Complaints: DC Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Special desks constitutes for ensuring redressal of public complaints: DC Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Thursday has said that the district administration was determined to provide relief to the masses regarding essential commodities to a reasonable level during the holy month of Ramzan-ul- Mubarrak.

While making surprise visit to the Fruit and Vegetable market, he directed the Assistant Commissioners loud and clear that those found fleecing the consumers should be dealt with iron hand.

He disclosed that Special Desks have been constituted in all the taluka headquarters for ensuring redressal of public complaints regarding overcharging or artificial scarcity of essential items special during the month of Ramzan.

