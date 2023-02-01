UrduPoint.com

Special Desks Set Up At City Hospitals To Facilitate Police Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 06:05 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police had set up special desks at the Allied Hospitals of the city to facilitate department officials.

According to a Police spokesman, the desks have been established at four hospitals in the city, including Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), Holy Family Hospital(HFH), District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology(RIC), where police officials would round the clock assist the department employees.

Officials of the Police department, retired employees and families of the martyred were advised to contact these desks for treatment or refer cases.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Atiq and Syed Imran Raza have been appointed in charge at the RIC desk, Asad Mumtaz and Muhammad Iqbal at BBH, Tahir Ijaz at DHQ while Asad Ali will perform duty at HFH.

