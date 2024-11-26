Special desks to increase women participation in governance

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Director (Communication) KP Information Commission, Sayed Saadat Jahan has said that the establishment of women facilitation desks will increase the participation of women in governance

He expressed these views while imparting training on the Right to Information arranged for the newly appointed women staff of the facilitation desks on Tuesday.

The training was arranged in collaboration with GIZ & SRSP at the Human Resource Development Centre of SRSP Office for the women facilitators of the districts of Kohat, Swat, Mohmand and Khyber.

He said that citizen engagement is considered to be a key feature to improving public service delivery which is one of the core objectives of RTI. For this purpose, he said that open courts and the establishment of facilitation desks in the offices of the Deputy Commissioners is a platform being implemented as an offline redressal mechanism to forward complaints on governance.

Saadat impressed upon the need for a complaint management system and increased visibility of women in government affairs.