Special Development Campaigns Launches In Sukkur: Mayor Arslan Sheikh

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday said a special development, lightning, beautification, and cleaning campaign has been launched in Sukkur city.

Talking to the media here, he said that the cleaning situation is better in this city as compared to other big cities and more attention is being paid to further improve it.

Besides, cleaning, repair of street lights, construction of main roads, beautification, cleaning and beautification of parks and nullahs are also being performed, he added.

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan said that the staffers of Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the local administration are performing construction of several roads, lightning, beautification and cleaning with coordination.

He said that special attention is also being paid to ensure overall beautification and development main roads, Chowks and parks.

