Special diagnostic center inaugurated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Under the auspices of the health department Punjab, a special diagnostic center

has been inaugurated in Jamaal Channar to facilitate patients.

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Mian Najeeb-Ud-Din Awaisi inaugurated

the center.

In charge Basic Health Unit Dr Toba Hashmi said the center had been opened

at the BHU, adding that the center was equipped with modern equipments.

She said people could visit the center for tests of diabetes, blood pressure, hepatitis B,C

and other diseases. “ A special team has been deputed at the center,” she added.