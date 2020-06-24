Special directives issued to set up education city in all districts: Rind

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :A spokesman of the Provincial Education Minister Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind on Wednesday said Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind has issued instructions to the concerned authorities to create an education city in all the districts of Balochistan.

The provincial Education Minister has directed to create equal education city for all the districts of Balochistan. The proposal has been handed over to the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, the spokesman said in a statement issued here.

He said the government would provide land, gas, and electricity for the education city, while education experts and the private sector from all over Pakistan will be allowed to come and study in Balochistan.

The spokesman said projects of Education City have been set up for the betterment of knowledge saying the Education Department under the leadership of Sardar Yar Muhammad was striving to improve the quality of education in every district of the province.

He said we wanted to establish better educational institutions in the Union Council and to see every child of Balochistan in school, adding that the education-friendly policy of the Balochistan Education Minister, for the first time, the best idea to create an education city plan in every district has come up which would eliminate educational backwardness in the province.