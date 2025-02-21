Special discounts on essential food items announced in Abbottabad for Ramadan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) In a move to provide maximum relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramadan, the District Administration of Abbottabad Friday has decided to offer special discounts on essential food items. This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan, aimed at strategizing measures to control food prices and facilitate the public.

The meeting was attended by officials from the district administration, representatives of the business community, wholesalers, members of the price Control Committee, and other relevant departments.

During the session, Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan emphasized the importance of ensuring maximum relief for the public through special discounts on food items.

He directed shopkeepers and the business community to cooperate fully in this initiative and warned that negligence would not be tolerated.

Prices of essential food items, including milk, yogurt, pulses, rice, bread, and other necessities, were reviewed and set during the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed strict enforcement of these prices, assuring that no shopkeeper would be harassed without reason. However, he warned of strict legal action against those found involved in profiteering or hoarding.

To maintain the quality and safety of food items, the Deputy Commissioner ordered strict action against food adulteration. Teams from the district administration and the Food Authority will conduct regular inspections to ensure compliance. Citizens were also encouraged to report any incidents of overpricing or adulteration.

The district administration assured continuous monitoring of food prices and availability during Ramadan to prevent any inconvenience to the public. The business community also pledged its full cooperation in providing relief to citizens, in line with the provincial government's directives.

The new prices for essential food items were set in consultation with trader unions and will be strictly enforced throughout Ramadan to ensure affordability and convenience for the public.