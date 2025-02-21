Special Discounts On Essential Food Items Announced In Abbottabad For Ramadan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) In a move to provide maximum relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramadan, the District Administration of Abbottabad Friday has decided to offer special discounts on essential food items. This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan, aimed at strategizing measures to control food prices and facilitate the public.
The meeting was attended by officials from the district administration, representatives of the business community, wholesalers, members of the price Control Committee, and other relevant departments.
During the session, Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan emphasized the importance of ensuring maximum relief for the public through special discounts on food items.
He directed shopkeepers and the business community to cooperate fully in this initiative and warned that negligence would not be tolerated.
Prices of essential food items, including milk, yogurt, pulses, rice, bread, and other necessities, were reviewed and set during the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioner instructed strict enforcement of these prices, assuring that no shopkeeper would be harassed without reason. However, he warned of strict legal action against those found involved in profiteering or hoarding.
To maintain the quality and safety of food items, the Deputy Commissioner ordered strict action against food adulteration. Teams from the district administration and the Food Authority will conduct regular inspections to ensure compliance. Citizens were also encouraged to report any incidents of overpricing or adulteration.
The district administration assured continuous monitoring of food prices and availability during Ramadan to prevent any inconvenience to the public. The business community also pledged its full cooperation in providing relief to citizens, in line with the provincial government's directives.
The new prices for essential food items were set in consultation with trader unions and will be strictly enforced throughout Ramadan to ensure affordability and convenience for the public.
Recent Stories
Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities
EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025
CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security
Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..
Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to study at UK’s Oxford Univers ..
Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakeel Afridi not feasible, IHC tol ..
PA holds special ceremony on successful hosting of CPA Asia, South Asia Regional ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa set 316-run target for Afghanistan
ETG to establish AED150 million facility in KEZAD
Abdullah bin Zayed, New Zealand counterpart discuss strengthening cooperation, p ..
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 conclude with total of AED25.15 billion in deals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
35,000 books sold on first day at PU Book Fair6 minutes ago
-
Health minister orders regular maintenance of hospital elevators6 minutes ago
-
Special discounts on essential food items announced in Abbottabad for Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur singer provided bionic arm: minister6 minutes ago
-
Quality education top priority. Shazia Rizwan16 minutes ago
-
FDA clears illegal structures16 minutes ago
-
ADC-l chairs meeting regarding prevention of smuggling16 minutes ago
-
District admin distributes winter kits to needy families26 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Sindh launches mobile app for redressal of public complaints26 minutes ago
-
PMYP initiatives aimed at empowering youth: Rana Mashhood36 minutes ago
-
Cataracts need to address timely; AST36 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill six khwarij in KPK46 minutes ago