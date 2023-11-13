Special Diwali programme organized for prisoners

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) SSP Central Jail Mirpurkhas Shahabuddin Siddiqui on Monday organized a special Diwali programme for 85 prisoners belonging to the Hindu community in jail.

According to official details, the Hindu community is celebrating Diwali across the country; in this regard, a special lunch was also organized in honour of the prisoners by the SSP.

On the occasion, he said that the prisoners are heirs of the country and they can become good citizens in society after completing their period of prison.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Saleem Sheikh, Assistant Superintendent of Central Jail Mirpurkhas Azeem Thebo and Jailer Hamza were also present.

Later, the prisoners of the Hindu community were kept in a barrack for the whole day and were given an opportunity to perform a special "Pooja" and celebrate Diwali.

