Special Drive Against Malaria, Dengue Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Special drive against Malaria, dengue launched

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :On the special instructions of Secretary Health, preventive measures under a drive against dengue and malaria launched in KP.

Presiding over a meeting the secretary directed effective control of dengue disease in a timely manner.

It was informed on the occasion that at-least 26 positive cases of dengue have been reported in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year.

It was added that 10 cases were reported in Mardan, five in Peshawar, four in Bajaur, two each in Lower Chitral and DI Khan and one each in Lucky Marwat, Khyber and Kohat.

The secretary was told that Health Department teams are regularly inspecting houses and containers daily and so far 1,856,649 houses have been inspected in Peshawar.

During the inspection the positive samples of larvae have been found in 514 houses and eradicated while using mechanical devices.

Similarly, out of a total 6,006,789 containers, 837 samples have been found positive for dengue.

It was told that 321,762 areas outside homes have also been inspected and 245 positive samples have been detected and eliminated.

The Health Department teams took timely actions and brought the dengue spread under control.

Furthermore the teams organized awareness sessions in the province for public awareness and 744 awareness walks to spread information about disease prevention.

