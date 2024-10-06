Special drive continues for rickshaw drivers to get licenses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima said that a special drive to issue learner’s permits and driving licenses to rickshaw drivers was continued at Shehbaz Sharif Park here on Sunday.

Separate counters have been set up at all licensing centers to facilitate rickshaw drivers, according to City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman.

CTO Beenish Fatima stated that tests for learner and regular licenses are being conducted at Shehbaz Sharif Park on Rawal Road to ensure more rickshaw drivers get license.

Last Sunday, a similar facility was provided at the same location, and CTO Beenish Fatima emphasized that all circle in-charges have been directed to encourage rickshaw drivers to visit the nearest licensing center.

The aim of this initiative is to bring more rickshaw drivers under the legal framework and ensure safer journey, she added.