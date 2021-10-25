UrduPoint.com

Special Drive For Coronavirus Vaccination At Door Steps Started In Bahawalpur

Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Special drive for coronavirus vaccination at door steps started in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :A special campaign of coronavirus vaccination by the name of "Sahulat Apki Dehleez Per" has been launched in Bahawalpur District which was inaugurated by MPA Sahibzada Gazain Abbasi here at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmadpur East on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Sahibzada Gazain Abbasi said that all measures would be taken to complete the special campaign of corona vaccination. He said the only solution to eradication of this pandemic was vaccination.

He said the Punjab government was providing free vaccination facilities by setting up special vaccination centres. A special vaccination campaign has also been launched from October 25 to November 12 to facilitate the residents of remote villages and neighbourhoods.

From October 25 to November 12, teams in 120 union councils across the district will go door-to-door to vaccinate people 12 years and above against the coronavirus.

He said four teams would go to each union council and the team members would include main injectors, data entry operators and social mobilizers.

The Health CEO further said that 43 percent of the people in the district have been given the first dose of vaccines while 21 percent have been completely vaccinated.

As many as 2,659,000 people will be vaccinated during this special campaign. He said the campaign involves the cooperation of Assistant Commissioners, Revenue Officers, other departments and the Secretary Union Council from across the district to carry out corona vaccination while the District Health Management team will also monitor all matters. CEO Health Authority Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal further said that the corona vaccination facility is also available at 75 Primary health centres, 12 rural health centres, 4 tehsil headquarters hospitals, 13 other places and bus stands across the district.

