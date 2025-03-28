Open Menu

Special Dua Held On 27th Shab E Qadar At Jamia Masjid Eid Gah

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Special Dua held on 27th Shab e Qadar at Jamia Masjid Eid Gah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Special Dua and spiritual congregations were held across the country on the eve of "Shab e Qadar" and prayers were offered for the security and prosperity of the country and the nation.

On the 27th night of Ramadan, on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr, Mufti Muhammad Sohail Raza Amjadi prayed and addressed the gathering after the Isha prayers here at Jamia Masjid Eidgah M A Jinnah Road.

Mufti Muhammad Sohail Raza Amjadi said that Pakistan is the only state whose foundation is based on "Kalima e Tayaba". Pakistan came into existence on the 27th night of Ramadan in 1947 in exchange for the sacrifices of our elders.

On the 27th night, Mufti Muhammad Sohail Raza Amjadi offered special prayers for the security, prosperity, peace and development of the country and the nation.

The prayer ceremony also called for brotherhood, unity and progress in the Muslim Ummah and for the Muslims of Palestine and Kashmir.

Mufti Sohail Raza said that the state of Pakistan was facing internal and external threats today, for which we have to stand shoulder to shoulder with our forces and defend it. The public should stay away from divisive and anti-state narratives.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House m ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House mourn Mohamed Al-Mahrasawy, cha ..

10 minutes ago
 Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disp ..

Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disputes ahead of Eid

10 minutes ago
 Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to ad ..

Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to advance Morocco's digital infras ..

40 minutes ago
 Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation impleme ..

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation implementing Ramadan Iftar Programme ..

55 minutes ago
 Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation conduct ..

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation conducts Ramadan Iftar programme in M ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives written message from Presid ..

UAE President receives written message from President of Angola on strengthening ..

2 hours ago
Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformat ..

Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..

3 hours ago
 Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate ..

Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..

3 hours ago
 Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 millio ..

Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campai ..

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Board of Trustees of Zayed bi ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

3 hours ago
 Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at char ..

Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at charity suhoor

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan