Special Eagle Squad Deployed To Check Street Crimes

Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Special Eagle Squad deployed to check street crimes

DI KHAN, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) ::The District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain on Wednesday launched Special Eagle Squad to combat street crimes at grassroots level.

In this connection, 12 motorcycles were handed over to different police stations with respective numbers.

The Squad would be supervised by concerned DSP that would patrol their respective areas during evening time.

The objective of Special Eagle Squad is to provide protection to the life and property of the people in a more effective manner to purge the society of street crimes, the DPO said.

More Stories From Pakistan

