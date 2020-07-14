Special economic package for housing sector is meant to alleviate poverty, unemployment: Hammad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had given a special economic package to the housing sector and asked the construction companies and other people to get benefits from it.

Talking to private news channel, he said the main factor behind this relief package was to alleviate poverty and unemployment in the country.

The minister said at least 140 industrial units were directly linked with the construction sector and opening the housing sector would largely benefit the common citizens and low income groups.

A special instruction had been issued to the banking sector to facilitate the loan seekers on the lower mark-up rate, he added.

The minister said the COVID-19 had also hit business activities in the country besides creating hurdles for the employment.

To a question about launching the date of housing sector's construction, he said the project would be initiated by December end this year.

To a question, Hammad Azhar said under the Section 111, source of income would not be asked from anyone wishing to launch housing project.