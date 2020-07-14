UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Economic Package For Housing Sector Is Meant To Alleviate Poverty, Unemployment: Hammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Special economic package for housing sector is meant to alleviate poverty, unemployment: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had given a special economic package to the housing sector and asked the construction companies and other people to get benefits from it.

Talking to private news channel, he said the main factor behind this relief package was to alleviate poverty and unemployment in the country.

The minister said at least 140 industrial units were directly linked with the construction sector and opening the housing sector would largely benefit the common citizens and low income groups.

A special instruction had been issued to the banking sector to facilitate the loan seekers on the lower mark-up rate, he added.

The minister said the COVID-19 had also hit business activities in the country besides creating hurdles for the employment.

To a question about launching the date of housing sector's construction, he said the project would be initiated by December end this year.

To a question, Hammad Azhar said under the Section 111, source of income would not be asked from anyone wishing to launch housing project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business December From Government Housing Employment

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea present effective crisis manageme ..

58 minutes ago

GCC Secretary-General condemns Houthi attacks on c ..

2 hours ago

Coalition refers &#039;targeted operation&#039; re ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 cases, 20 ..

3 hours ago

DCD announces Public Policy Development Guide for ..

3 hours ago

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.