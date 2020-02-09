UrduPoint.com
Special Economic Zone To Be Established Along Sialkot-Lahore Motorway

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 12:50 PM

Special economic zone to be established along Sialkot-Lahore motorway

SIALKOT, February 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :-:Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Muhammad Ashraf Malik has said that under mega China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) would be established along Sailkot-Lahore Motorway.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that the propose SEZ would be developed on 1000 acres of land and work on this project would start soon.

The SEZ would open new era of development and provide employment opportunities in Golden Economic Triangle (Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat) he said.

The triangle represents the highest SME base of the country employing millions of skilled workforce and among highest per capita income in the country, he pointed out. He further said that triangle holds its unique importance because its production of high quality commodities being hub of local trade.

The SCCI president said that adequate efforts were being made for resolving the problems confronted by the business community of Sialkot on top priority basis.

