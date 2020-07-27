UrduPoint.com
Special Economic Zones In Gwadar To Boost Economy :PTI Vice President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:18 PM

Special economic zones in Gwadar to boost economy :PTI vice president

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Vice President Fehmida Kausar Jamali said that the second phase of CPEC was near to completion that would boost economic activities in the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Vice President Fehmida Kausar Jamali said that the second phase of CPEC was near to completion that would boost economic activities in the country.

Talking to APP,she said that the incumbent Government have succeeded in stabilizing the country fiscal position in its two years of governance despite of several challenges.She said "PTI Government is determined to facilitate masses through it's various development projects and made numerous measures to reduce the cost of doing business to increase country exports." "We have fixed the gas and electricity rates for the textile industry till June 2021,she added.

She noted that our textile industry was equally capable as compared to the rest of the world producers.

"Next year the country will witness sharp increase in textile exports,"she said.

Fehmida Jamali added that "PTI government have given a historical economic relief package under Ehsaas Cash Emergency programme to financially empower the poor and deprived segments of the society."No previous Governments in the history had given such economic package for the suppressed segment of the society in a transparent way,she concluded.

