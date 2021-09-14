UrduPoint.com

Special Economic Zones To Attract Investors In Sindh: CM Aide

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:26 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Tuesday said that establishing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in the province were aimed at to attract industrialists and investors

This he said while presiding over a meeting on the progress of Khairpur Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) here at his office.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sindh Special Economic Zones Management Company, Abdul Azeem Uqaili also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, CEO Abdul Azeem briefed the SACM Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar regarding measures to enhance the performance of Khairpur Special Economic Zone.

He added that almost 85% of plots were already allotted and the zone provided an excellent infrastructure and other facilities to the investors.

The CM aide asked the officials to expedite work on SEZs in Sindh because it would bring prosperity, job opportunities for locals and to boost up economy.

He said that we were providing a better working environment for locals, national and international investorsto establish their industries in these SEZs.

