PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) was observed at the Special Education Complex (SEC) in Hayatabad on Wednesday.

Dr. Aneela Mehfooz Durrani, Secretary Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Dr Awlad Hussain Shah, Humaira Naz and Mukhtiar Gul of Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP), Taimoor Jahangir Provincial Advisor KP of PPAF, Mehjabeen Qazi of UNFPA, Amna Durrani of KP CSW, Noor Muhammad DO Social Peshawar, Mehboob ur Rehman, Amir Zeb of Paraplegic Centre Peshawar, Raza Khattak of Fakhr ul Islam of BISE Peshawar, Ijaz Muhammad Khan of KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission, and other distinguished guests from various organizations and government departments, as well as media personnel, participated in the event.

More than six hundred students with special needs, former students of SEC Peshawar, and a large number of parents attended the event.

Said Ali Bakhsh, Director, SEC Peshawar highlighted the importance of celebrating the day. Students with special needs presented their talents by performing different items on stage.

Dr Aneela Mehfooz Durrani said Rs 3000 stipend per student would be given to all students, with special needs enrolled at Government Special Education Institutes.

She urged all to come forward and play their role in making people with disabilities independent and useful citizens of society.

She appreciated the management, faculty, and staff of SEC Peshawar for their efforts.

At the end, she visited the stalls where different articles prepared by students were displayed.

