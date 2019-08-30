UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Education Department Takes Out Rally

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:45 PM

Special education department takes out rally

The special education department took out a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : The special education department took out a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday.

District Officer Special Education Shoukat Hussain led the rally while staffers and students from various schools participated in it.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans "Kashmir bane ga Pakistan".

Related Topics

Pakistan Education From

Recent Stories

Rally held at Mepco Headquarters

6 minutes ago

PMA condemns restriction imposed on doctors in IoK ..

6 minutes ago

Shah Hussain loses in pre-quarterfinals

6 minutes ago

Rallies held in Rawalpindi to express solidarity w ..

6 minutes ago

Poland, US Postpone Signing Military Pact Until Tr ..

2 minutes ago

Accountability process to continue to eliminate co ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.