Special education department takes out rally

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : The special education department took out a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday.

District Officer Special Education Shoukat Hussain led the rally while staffers and students from various schools participated in it.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans "Kashmir bane ga Pakistan".