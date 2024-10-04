Special Education Institutions Get Two Modern Buses
Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 09:22 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) With the keen interest of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, special education institutions get two buses equipped with modern technology costing Rs 45 million for pick and drop of the special children, here on Friday.
Commissioner Silwat Saeed handed over the keys to Principals in a colorful ceremony held at Government Special Education Center for Hearing impaired, Peoples Colony.
The buses have been provided to Government Special Education Center, Iqbal Town and Government Special Education Center, Jaranwala.
District Officer Khalida Parveen said that about 200 children would be facilitated from the two buses. She said that presently, over 2,500 children are enrolled in the special education institutions.
