Special Education Institutions to get three newly mini buses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab Government would provide three newly purchased mini buses to the following special education institutions including Govt. High school for the Blind Girls, Rawalpindi, Govt. Special Education Centre Kotli Sattain and Govt.

Special Education Centre Taxila.

In this regard, a ceremony would be held at Govt. High School for the Blind Girls Rawalpindi near furniture market Shamsabad while Chief Executive Officer (District Education Authority) Rawalpindi Ifthikar Hassan Butt would be the chief guest on the occasion.