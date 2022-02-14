Special Education Minister calls on CM Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Special education Minister Chaudhry Akhlaq called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office here Monday and apprised him about the performance of his department.

While directing to expeditiously complete the ongoing programmes pertaining to Special Education, the chief minister disclosed that the PTI government had launched innumerable programmes to look after the special persons.

He regretfully remarked that no attention was paid on Special Education department in the past.

The PTI government had increased funds for the Special Education department, he added.

He said the PTI government had come into power to serve the masses and would continue to do so. He categorically maintained that negative politics had died down before the politics of rendering service.

He said that defeated elements were indulging into conspiracies from the outset. Those indulging into politics of levelling baseless allegations had no future, concluded Usman Buzdar.