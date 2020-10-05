Special education minister reviews progress on development projects

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq reviewed progress on development projects being completed under the Public Health Engineering Department, during a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq reviewed progress on development projects being completed under the Public Health Engineering Department, during a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office here on Monday.

The minister issued instructions to Executive engineer (XEN) Public Health Engineering Department Abdul Waheed and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Rana Zahid on-the-spot to ensure timely completion and quality of the projects.

He said that funds had been received for all development schemes and the projects would be completed in stipulated time period.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local leaders Amir Dar and Chaudhry Ilyas were also present.