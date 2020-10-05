UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Education Minister Reviews Progress On Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:21 PM

Special education minister reviews progress on development projects

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq reviewed progress on development projects being completed under the Public Health Engineering Department, during a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq reviewed progress on development projects being completed under the Public Health Engineering Department, during a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office here on Monday.

The minister issued instructions to Executive engineer (XEN) Public Health Engineering Department Abdul Waheed and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Rana Zahid on-the-spot to ensure timely completion and quality of the projects.

He said that funds had been received for all development schemes and the projects would be completed in stipulated time period.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local leaders Amir Dar and Chaudhry Ilyas were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Progress Sialkot All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed pays tributes to teachers

11 minutes ago

Al-othaimeen Receives Us Consul General, Jeddah

37 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen reviews the latest developments and a ..

37 minutes ago

Sindh, Central Punjab secure close wins in Second ..

41 minutes ago

RAK Ruler meets MeznSat Team, underlines importanc ..

41 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi, NYUAD co-convene for virtual sym ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.