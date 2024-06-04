Special Education School Gets New Bus
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Deputy commissioner Mian Usman Ali Tuesday paid a visit to special education school and handed over the keys of a new bus to the school administration for transportation facility to the differently-abled children.
All resources were being utilized to provide facilities to the differently-abled children for their education and training, DC said while handing over the keys of the new bus to school principal Muhammad Umair Leghari. DC visited different sections of the school to check cleanliness situation and other basic facilities.
Additional deputy commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Cheena, AC Nasir Shahzad Dogar, district accounts officer Nadeem Butt, DO special education Muhammad Yasin, principal special education high school Muhammad Farrukh Jamil and teachers were present.
Later, DC visited fisheries office where he discussed with officials the matters pertaining to fish farming and inspected hatchery and laboratory.
Earlier, Mian Usman Ali also visited general bus stand where he interviewed passengers to check whether the benefit of reduction in prices of petrol and diesel was being passed on to them in the shape of reduced fares.
He said that no one will be allowed to charge extra and those found violating the government instructions would face the penalty.
