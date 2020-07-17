UrduPoint.com
Special Eid Cleanliness Plan To Beautify City Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:08 PM

Special Eid cleanliness plan to beautify city Khanewal

A special cleanliness, anti-encroachment and beautification plan has been finalized to free city areas from waste and encroachments to unveil the original landscape of Khanewal city and suburbs ahead of Eid ul Azha

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :A special cleanliness, anti-encroachment and beautification plan has been finalized to free city areas from waste and encroachments to unveil the original landscape of Khanewal city and suburbs ahead of Eid ul Azha.

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi assigned special tasks to municipal committee officials and ordered them to finalize strategy to lift and dispose off offal during three days of upcoming Eid ul Azha.

Officials were further directed to prepare plan for beautification of road from Niazi Chowk to the city gate, remove bushes and heaps of soil from road dividers and surroundings, and to clean city park and Fazal park in the city.

Sherazi said that 10000 plastic bags would be provided to the people during a door to door campaign for disposal of sacrificial animals' waste.

DC said that illegal hoardings and boards and those owned by persons who have failed to pay taxes should be removed immediately.

He said that over 50 dust bins and 150 new lights would be installed in the city shortly.

ADCR Muhammad Ikram Malik and assistant commissioner Shabbir Ahmad Dogar were also present.

