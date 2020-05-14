UrduPoint.com
Special Eid Package For Families Of Pak Railway Police Shuhada

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:47 PM

Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz khan has announced special Eid package from the Pak Railways Police Welfare Fund to the families of Railways Police martyrs (Shuhada) and employees, who died during service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz khan has announced special Eid package from the Pak Railways Police Welfare Fund to the families of Railways Police martyrs (Shuhada) and employees, who died during service.

According to the departmental sources on Thursday, 32 Railway Police jawans sacrificed their lives for the nation while 93 police employees had died during service so far.

As per the announced, Rs 10,000 will be given to each family of Shuhada, while Rs 5,000 will be given to each family who lost their bread-earners in the line of duty.

The IG also announced that salary of all Railways Police employees would be given before May 23 so that they could celebrate Eid with joy.

