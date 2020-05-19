UrduPoint.com
Special Eid Security Plan Devised For Capital

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have finalized a comprehensive security plan on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and decided to augment security at markets, worship places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

According to a police source, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed the police to remain on high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation during Eid days. The security plan has been finalized by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and policemen would patrol in various sectors as per plan to check crime incidents during Eid holidays.

Policemen would also patrol in the various sectors and police in-charges of circles would ensure proper security at Eid congregations in various locations.

"Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers would be responsible of the security around worship places. They may be provided additional force on their request for effective patrolling and security at possible Eid congregations in various sectors," the source maintained.

Duty rosters have been prepared by the in-charges of police stations. The mobile officers and police guard posted at Mosques and Imambargahs would take notice of the beggars hovering around the premises and take legal action against them.

Special focus is to ensure safety to properties and stop frequent incidents of theft and car lifting during Eid holidays. As a part of security measures, police pickets would be erected at all important entry and exit points for checking of vehicles.

The mobile patrols and squads of Islamabad Traffic Police would also remain present in markets and also at prominent points during Eid congregations. Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has also been directed to make a special deployment plan and markets will be manned by traffic officials to regulate the traffic and ensure planned parking.

Traffic deployment in markets would be augmented while the patrol cars and pairs would patrol in their respective areas to facilitate the general public.

