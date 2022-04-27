UrduPoint.com

Special Eid Stalls Attracting Female Customers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Special Eid stalls attracting female customers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Special Eid stalls of cosmetics, Mehndi and bangles, most demanded items of Eid-ul-Fitr, are nowadays being witnessed everywhere particularly in busy markets and bazaars of the city.

As the festival of Eid comes closer, the stalls of beautifully designed colorful bangles, jewelery and Mehndi in the markets of the city have been set up which are attracting the female customers.

Women start preparing for Eid-ul-Fit many days before and commence shopping in Ramadan especially buying bangles, mehndi, jewelery, cosmetic materials and other items as it is an old tradition that women and girls wear bangles to express their joy and happiness.

In Rawalpindi city, there are a large number of such stalls particularly in busy markets including Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Lalkurti, Saddar Bazaar, Chota Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Rehmanabad, Buni Market and several other markets of the town.

Bangles (Kangan and Choriyaan), mehndi tattoos and jewelry/ornaments, all these things are extensively imperative items for women especially on Eid-ul-Fitr that marks the end of Ramadan.

The young girls are very much interested in buying matching bangles with the colours of their Eid dresses, while many of them are rushing towards mehndi stalls to embellish their hands before the arrival of the religious festival, Eid-ul-Fitr.

With the start of the third Ashra of Ramazan, Eid shopping had gained momentum and the citizens were thronging bazaars and malls.

Women and children are enjoying the signature hustle and bustle of the Eid the most as they are seen in larger proportion at stalls, shops, malls, and markets. Eid-related items including, jewelry, cosmetics, clothes, bangles and mehndi are up for sale at stalls that have been sprung up throughout the markets in all market of Rawalpindi.

Moreover, the shopping malls and bazaars in Saddar, Raja Bazaar, Commercial Market and other areas have been decked out with illuminating lights.

/395

Related Topics

Jewelry Young Sale Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Chota Rehmanabad Saddar Women Market All Ramadan

Recent Stories

PA Speaker issues strict SOPs for tomorrow session

PA Speaker issues strict SOPs for tomorrow session

3 minutes ago
 LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

20 minutes ago
 Russia, US Exchange Yaroshenko for Ex-Marine Reed ..

Russia, US Exchange Yaroshenko for Ex-Marine Reed After Lengthy Negotiations - M ..

12 minutes ago
 SECP for making high value illiquid assets accessi ..

SECP for making high value illiquid assets accessible to smaller investors

12 minutes ago
 GCU achieves its highest international ranking to ..

GCU achieves its highest international ranking to date

12 minutes ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.