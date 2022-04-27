Special Eid stalls attracting female customers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Special Eid stalls of cosmetics, Mehndi and bangles, most demanded items of Eid-ul-Fitr, are nowadays being witnessed everywhere particularly in busy markets and bazaars of the city.

As the festival of Eid comes closer, the stalls of beautifully designed colorful bangles, jewelery and Mehndi in the markets of the city have been set up which are attracting the female customers.

Women start preparing for Eid-ul-Fit many days before and commence shopping in Ramadan especially buying bangles, mehndi, jewelery, cosmetic materials and other items as it is an old tradition that women and girls wear bangles to express their joy and happiness.

In Rawalpindi city, there are a large number of such stalls particularly in busy markets including Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Lalkurti, Saddar Bazaar, Chota Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Rehmanabad, Buni Market and several other markets of the town.

Bangles (Kangan and Choriyaan), mehndi tattoos and jewelry/ornaments, all these things are extensively imperative items for women especially on Eid-ul-Fitr that marks the end of Ramadan.

The young girls are very much interested in buying matching bangles with the colours of their Eid dresses, while many of them are rushing towards mehndi stalls to embellish their hands before the arrival of the religious festival, Eid-ul-Fitr.

With the start of the third Ashra of Ramazan, Eid shopping had gained momentum and the citizens were thronging bazaars and malls.

Women and children are enjoying the signature hustle and bustle of the Eid the most as they are seen in larger proportion at stalls, shops, malls, and markets. Eid-related items including, jewelry, cosmetics, clothes, bangles and mehndi are up for sale at stalls that have been sprung up throughout the markets in all market of Rawalpindi.

Moreover, the shopping malls and bazaars in Saddar, Raja Bazaar, Commercial Market and other areas have been decked out with illuminating lights.

/395