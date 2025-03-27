Special Eid Trains Operations Begin To Facilitate Passengers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The government has launched special Eid trains on key routes during Eid-ul-Fitr to help people reach their hometowns safely and on time.
According to the schedule, the first special train departed from Karachi Cantonment to Lahore on March 26 (Wednesday). It has 16 coaches and will pass through Hyderabad, Rohri, Multan, and Sahiwal.
The second train also left on March 26 from Quetta to Peshawar Cantonment with 11 coaches, traveling via Multan and Sahiwal.
On March 27, the third special train will depart from Lahore to Karachi with 16 coaches, stopping at Khanewal, Multan, Sahiwal, and Rohri.
To further assist passengers, Pakistan Railways has announced a 20 percent discount on train fares in all classes.
This discount will be available for the first three days of Eid and will apply to mail, express, passenger, and intercity trains.
The initiative, introduced on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, aims to reduce travel costs and help people celebrate with their families.
The government remains committed to providing affordable, safe, and comfortable train services for all citizens.
APP/zah-sra
