Open Menu

Special Eid Trains Operations Begin To Facilitate Passengers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Special Eid trains operations begin to facilitate passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The government has launched special Eid trains on key routes during Eid-ul-Fitr to help people reach their hometowns safely and on time.

According to the schedule, the first special train departed from Karachi Cantonment to Lahore on March 26 (Wednesday). It has 16 coaches and will pass through Hyderabad, Rohri, Multan, and Sahiwal.

The second train also left on March 26 from Quetta to Peshawar Cantonment with 11 coaches, traveling via Multan and Sahiwal.

On March 27, the third special train will depart from Lahore to Karachi with 16 coaches, stopping at Khanewal, Multan, Sahiwal, and Rohri.

To further assist passengers, Pakistan Railways has announced a 20 percent discount on train fares in all classes.

This discount will be available for the first three days of Eid and will apply to mail, express, passenger, and intercity trains.

The initiative, introduced on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, aims to reduce travel costs and help people celebrate with their families.

The government remains committed to providing affordable, safe, and comfortable train services for all citizens.

APP/zah-sra

Recent Stories

UAE President receives written message from Presid ..

UAE President receives written message from President of Angola on strengthening ..

46 minutes ago
 Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformat ..

Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..

1 hour ago
 Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate ..

Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..

1 hour ago
 Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 millio ..

Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campai ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Board of Trustees of Zayed bi ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

1 hour ago
Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at char ..

Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at charity suhoor

1 hour ago
 DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards ..

DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards in healthcare service excellen ..

1 hour ago
 Department of Community Development launches Volun ..

Department of Community Development launches Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, invest ..

Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, investment relations with Indian Amb ..

1 hour ago
 Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 mil ..

Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 million to Fathers' Endowment cam ..

2 hours ago
 SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan