Special Eidi Bags Distributed Among Special Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, special Eidi bags were distributed among special children in Gujrat district.
Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, over 800 children received the gifts. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khizar Hayat Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afzal Hayat Tarar, Assistant Commissioner Gujrat Bilal Zubair, Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmad Sher, Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam, Assistant Commissioner Habiba Bilal, and other officials visited various special education centers to distribute the Eidi bags.
Eidi bags were distributed at various special education institutions, benefiting students across Narowali, Gujrat, Shahdiwal, Madina, Lalamusa, and Sarai Alamgir.Officials emphasized that the welfare of special children remains a top priority for the Punjab government, and similar welfare initiatives will continue under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk reaffirmed the district administration's commitment to ensuring the welfare and rights of special children so they can actively contribute to society.
