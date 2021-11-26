Special enforcement squad constituted to check traffic rules' violation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted Special Enforcement Squad to check violation of traffic rules on the main avenues of the capital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Omer Khan said that this squad would have six teams and each team to comprise of four policemen.

During the first phase, these teams would be appointed at Radio Pakistan Chowk, Ayub Chowk, Daman-e-Koh Chowk, G-11 Dhok Kashmirian Chowk, F-8 Exchange Chowk and E-11 Signal Margallah Road.

SSP (Traffic) said that this squad has been constituted following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and would help maintain traffic discipline and reduce road accidents.

The SSP (Traffic) said that such measures for safe road environment would be extended during the second phase and more teams to be deputed on various roads. He said these teams comprise of hard working officers and jawans and would be provided all resources to check violation of traffic rules including violations of lane, signal, no parking signs, speed limits and use of fancy and unauthorized number plates and driving tinted glass vehicles.

All teams of this squad would submit written report to SSP (Traffic) office on daily basis and would ensure smooth and disciplined traffic flow in the assigned areas.