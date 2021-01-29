Special Enrollment Drive For Out Of School Children In Punjab From Monday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has decided to launch a special enrollment drive from Monday to bring back children to schools who have not returned due to COVID-19 pandemic.
A spokesman said that more than six lac students have been dropped out of the schools during seven months of unprecedented schools closure, Radio Pakistan/private news channels reported.
He said that all possible measures would be taken to promote education in the province.