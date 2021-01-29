Special enrollment drive for out of school children in Punjab from Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has decided to launch a special enrollment drive from Monday to bring back children to schools who have not returned due to COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesman said that more than six lac students have been dropped out of the schools during seven months of unprecedented schools closure, Radio Pakistan/private news channels reported.

He said that all possible measures would be taken to promote education in the province.