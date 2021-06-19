UrduPoint.com
Special Equipment, Technicalities Provided To Students Of Documentary Film Making: ED Lok Virsa

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 03:39 PM

Special equipment, technicalities provided to students of documentary film making: ED Lok Virsa

National Institute of Folk and Traditional heritage Lok Virsa had provided special equipment and technicalities to students of Documentary Film-making during a live Musical Festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional heritage Lok Virsa had provided special equipment and technicalities to students of Documentary Film-making during a live Musical Festival.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said the students of documentary film-making team had an opportunity to showcase their expertise.

He said these kinds of platforms play a vital role in portraying a true picture of younger generation.

There were many who had skills to project themselves due to which Lok Virsa committed to highlight hidden talent he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

