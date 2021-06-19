- Home
Special Equipment, Technicalities Provided To Students Of Documentary Film Making: ED Lok Virsa
Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 03:39 PM
National Institute of Folk and Traditional heritage Lok Virsa had provided special equipment and technicalities to students of Documentary Film-making during a live Musical Festival
Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said the students of documentary film-making team had an opportunity to showcase their expertise.
He said these kinds of platforms play a vital role in portraying a true picture of younger generation.
There were many who had skills to project themselves due to which Lok Virsa committed to highlight hidden talent he added.