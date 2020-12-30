UrduPoint.com
Special Event To Create Awareness On COVID-19 Held

Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Special event to create awareness on COVID-19 held

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A special event at Combine Military Hospital (CMH) Gilgit was held to raise awareness about corona virus in schools. The event was attended by principals / headmasters and teaching staff of various schools.

On this occasion doctors of Pakistan Army Medical Corps gave lectures on prevention and precautions against the pandemic.

At the end of the ceremony, Pakistan Army personnel distributed packets of face masks and hand sanitizers to school teaching staff and students.

More Stories From Pakistan

