Special flight allowed to take foreigners back to their homelands

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suspended all flight operations to control spread of Coronavirus .

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2020) The foreign citizens trapped in Pakistan amid fears of Coronavirus were allowed to fly back to home countries, the sources said here on Wednesday.

The officials said that a special flight of Qatar Airway would reach Pakistan today to take the foreign citizens back to their homelands.

“Most of the citizens who have been allowed travel belong to the UK and the US and other countries,” the sources seeking anonymity told Pakistan Point.

They said: “ The flight will reach here at 1: 40 am midnight,”.

The sources said that the flight would take around 300 passengers to Doha at 3: 00 am and from there they would fly to their homelands.

The travel ban was imposed after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan and no flight operation was being allowed in a bid to defeat Coronavirus.

As a result, dozens of foreign citizens trapped in Pakistan amid fears of Coronavirus—which is now a global phenomenon.

Last week, Pakistan also suspended flight operations to stop arrival and departure of citizens to control spread of Coronavirus.

However, the foreigners who trapped inside Pakistan wanted to go back to see their families in their homelands after travel ban. Many of them wrote applications to the PM and approached him for their help.

The government accepted their pleas and allowed special flights for their departure to their homelands.

Over 1.3 million people are infected of Coronavirus across the world with more than 6 thousands deaths. Dozens of countries have suspended flight operation and announced full lockdowns to control spread of Coronavirus.