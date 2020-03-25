UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Flight Allowed To Take Foreigners Back To Their Homelands

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:07 PM

Special flight allowed to take foreigners back to their homelands

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suspended all flight operations to control spread of Coronavirus .

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2020) The foreign citizens trapped in Pakistan amid fears of Coronavirus were allowed to fly back to home countries, the sources said here on Wednesday.

The officials said that a special flight of Qatar Airway would reach Pakistan today to take the foreign citizens back to their homelands.

“Most of the citizens who have been allowed travel belong to the UK and the US and other countries,” the sources seeking anonymity told Pakistan Point.

They said: “ The flight will reach here at 1: 40 am midnight,”.

The sources said that the flight would take around 300 passengers to Doha at 3: 00 am and from there they would fly to their homelands.

The travel ban was imposed after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan and no flight operation was being allowed in a bid to defeat Coronavirus.

As a result, dozens of foreign citizens trapped in Pakistan amid fears of Coronavirus—which is now a global phenomenon.

Last week, Pakistan also suspended flight operations to stop arrival and departure of citizens to control spread of Coronavirus.

However, the foreigners who trapped inside Pakistan wanted to go back to see their families in their homelands after travel ban. Many of them wrote applications to the PM and approached him for their help.

The government accepted their pleas and allowed special flights for their departure to their homelands.

Over 1.3 million people are infected of Coronavirus across the world with more than 6 thousands deaths. Dozens of countries have suspended flight operation and announced full lockdowns to control spread of Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan UK Imran Khan Prime Minister World Qatar Doha From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cancel them! For Olympic opponents in Japan, a del ..

1 second ago

Manchester City FC connecting communities through ..

9 minutes ago

Fifteenth Russian Military Aircraft Arrives in Ita ..

3 seconds ago

S. Korea set to launch quick tracking system for v ..

12 minutes ago

Newly discovered asteroids make close flybys of Ea ..

12 minutes ago

Spain, Jordan, Singapore, Switzerland Leaders Join ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.