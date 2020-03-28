Special flight arranged to airlift around 60 stranded Pakistanis from Bangkok

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The government has arranged a special flight to repatriate around 60 Pakistanis from Thailand, who were stuck up at the Bangkok airport due to suspension of international flight operations by Pakistan.

The stranded Pakistanis will be brought back to Islamabad on Saturday (tomorrow) via special flight, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

In the statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said the government was extending all possible assistance to facilitate the expats.

He said all the operational airports were fully equipped to screen every Pakistani returning from abroad on special arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has informed the health authorities and other departments concerned about arrival of the flight.

The CAA in a letter, requested the National Institute of Health and National Disaster Management Authority for thorough checking of the passengers as per the established procedures, including screening, swab testing, isolation and quarantine.