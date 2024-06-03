Special Flight Brings 287 Persons From Bishkek
Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The fifth and last special flight of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government arrived at Peshawar International Airport carrying 287 persons including students from Bishkek.
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur welcomed the passengers at Peshawar Airport while the members of provincial cabinet and members national and provincial assembly were also present on this occasion.
Apart from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, these passengers included students from Punjab, Sindh and Azad Kashmir.
According to official release, about 1,500 people, including students had so far been brought back through five special flights of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, for which Rs 140million were released by the provincial government.
Recent Stories
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12 outlaws held39 minutes ago
-
One killed, child injured in road accident49 minutes ago
-
Arts Council of Hyderabad hosts seminar on Hyder Bux Jatoi12 hours ago
-
AJK PM leads 'Istehkam-e Pakistan-Rally'12 hours ago
-
Home Minister Sindh takes notice of Ratodero firing incident12 hours ago
-
PML-N ready for dialogue on national interest: Irfan Siddiqui13 hours ago
-
3 injured in road accident13 hours ago
-
Water crisis hits Chak Jalal Din Mir Haider Colony14 hours ago
-
Wahab calls for separate PSDP package for Karachi14 hours ago
-
Jinnah Medical College Peshawar holds convocation14 hours ago
-
Governor KP stresses role of all parties in development of country14 hours ago
-
Heatwave persists in city, though mercury drops slightly14 hours ago