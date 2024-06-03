Open Menu

Special Flight Brings 287 Persons From Bishkek

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Special flight brings 287 persons from Bishkek

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The fifth and last special flight of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government arrived at Peshawar International Airport carrying 287 persons including students from Bishkek.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur welcomed the passengers at Peshawar Airport while the members of provincial cabinet and members national and provincial assembly were also present on this occasion.

Apart from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, these passengers included students from Punjab, Sindh and Azad Kashmir.

According to official release, about 1,500 people, including students had so far been brought back through five special flights of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, for which Rs 140million were released by the provincial government.

