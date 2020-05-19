UrduPoint.com
Special Flight Brings Home 274 Pakistani Students From Wuhan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:55 PM

Special flight brings home 274 Pakistani students from Wuhan

A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying 274 Pakistani students from Chinese city of Wuhan arrived here Monday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying 274 Pakistani students from Chinese city of Wuhan arrived here Monday evening.

The Chinese authorities took extraordinary measures to ensure the safety and security of the Pakistani students during the period of lockdown in Wuhan. A solidarity team of two officers, including Third Secretary Muhammad Junaid and education Attach� Muhammad Suleman Mahsud, from the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing was also dispatched to Wuhan to look after the well-being of the students,"The Government of Pakistan highly appreciates the efforts of the Government and people of China for extending full support and co-operation to our students, as the Wuhan city defeated COVID-19," a Foreign Office press release here Tuesday said.

.

It may be recalled that President Xi Jinping, in his telephone conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 20, 2020, had reaffirmed that China would treat Pakistani students as "our own."

