Special flight carrying bodies of pilgrims reached Sukkur Airport

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The bodies of pilgrims belong to the Larkana division who died in a bus accident in Iran reached here at Sukkur Airport on Friday through a special flight.

The aircraft was landed at Begun Nusurat Bhutto Airport Sukkur in afternoon.

Families of the victims received the bodies.

Airport authorities have already completed the preparations at the airport.

At least 32 Pakistani pilgrims travelling to Iraq to attend Arbaeen or Chelum of Hazrat Hussain (RA) were killed as their bus crashed in central Iran.

Member National Assembly (MNA), Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Minister for Energy Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh expressed their condolences and sympathies to the families of the bereaved..