Special flight with 118 Pakistanis stranded in Sierra Leone, Mauritania leaves for home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :A special flight of Salam Air left for Islamabad on Wednesday bringing 118 Pakistanis stranded in Sierra Leone and Mauritania.

This flight was self-financed and arranged with joint efforts of the embassies of Pakistan in Dakar and Algiers in close coordination with the governments of Sierra Leone and Mauritania, respectively.

The Pakistanis included 69 from Sierra Leone and 49 from Mauritania including 100 Tablighi Jammat members, 12 engineers from Wartsila (pvt), Pakistan and six visitors.

The departing passengers were seen off at the airports by the representatives of the both embassies.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Senegal Dr. Ali Ahmed Arain conveyed his gratitude to the management of Salam Air, the governments of Sierra Leone and Mauritania, Honorary Consul Generals in two countries in facilitating the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis.

