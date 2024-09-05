Special focus being paid on health, education sectors: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan on Thursday said that the divisional administration was paying special focus on health and education to bring more improvement in these sectors.

During her visit to Khanewal, the commissioner accompanied by Deputy Commissioner (DC), Muhammad Ali Bukhari, visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) and Primary School Bherowal.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that as per directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the divisional administration was paying special focus on health and education sectors. She said that funds for revamping of the BHU Bherowal had already been approved which would be spent on resolving issues of boundary wall and infrastructure of the centre.

Maryam Khan maintained that school buildings were also being upgraded through the platform of schools councils.

APP/qbs/thh

1926 hrs