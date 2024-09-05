Special Focus Being Paid On Health, Education Sectors: Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 08:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan on Thursday said that the divisional administration was paying special focus on health and education to bring more improvement in these sectors.
During her visit to Khanewal, the commissioner accompanied by Deputy Commissioner (DC), Muhammad Ali Bukhari, visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) and Primary School Bherowal.
Speaking on the occasion, she said that as per directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the divisional administration was paying special focus on health and education sectors. She said that funds for revamping of the BHU Bherowal had already been approved which would be spent on resolving issues of boundary wall and infrastructure of the centre.
Maryam Khan maintained that school buildings were also being upgraded through the platform of schools councils.
APP/qbs/thh
1926 hrs
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti pays homage to martyrs of country on Defense Day2 minutes ago
-
HEC conducts workshop on Intelligent Project Automation System2 minutes ago
-
Nation needs unity of 1965 War: Rana Faraz Noon2 minutes ago
-
PML-N always on forefront to create ease of doing business: Atta Tarar2 minutes ago
-
September 6th stands as defining moment in nation’s history: Naval Chief3 minutes ago
-
Every martyred soldier is a hero: Ashrafi12 minutes ago
-
ATC extends physical remand of accused in kidnapping, murder of 5-year-old girl13 minutes ago
-
Faisal Karim Kundi urges graduates to lead Pakistan’s development at Hazara University convocation22 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear PTI founder's contempt case on Sept 1322 minutes ago
-
Revamping hospitals top priority, says health minister23 minutes ago
-
SHOs City Jaranwala, FIEDMC suspended23 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man for fraud23 minutes ago