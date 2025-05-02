Open Menu

Special Focus Being Paid To Best Health Services: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Special focus being paid to best health services: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that as per directives of the Provincial government, the district administration has intensified focus on improving healthcare services for the masses across the district.

The Deputy Commissioner paid a surprise visit to Shehbaz Sharif Hospital, where he conducted inspections of various departments, including the pharmacy and thoroughly reviewed conditions across the hospital wards. He also checked the stock of essential medicines and verified the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff. He emphasized that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has adopted a zero-tolerance policy regarding healthcare standards.

The DC noted that substantial funding has been provided to hospitals through the Health Council platform, ensuring that necessary resources were available to serve patients efficiently. He added that medicine delivery was being ensured right at patients’ doorsteps as part of the ongoing healthcare reform.

The Deputy Commissioner warned that strict departmental action will be taken against any negligence in duty, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to high-quality healthcare for all.

Recent Stories

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

4 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

4 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

5 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

5 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

5 hours ago
 Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, r ..

Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner

6 hours ago
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naq ..

NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..

6 hours ago
 Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false ..

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam

6 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory

9 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

9 hours ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

9 hours ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan