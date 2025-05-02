Special focus being paid to best health services: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that as per directives of the Provincial government, the district administration has intensified focus on improving healthcare services for the masses across the district.

The Deputy Commissioner paid a surprise visit to Shehbaz Sharif Hospital, where he conducted inspections of various departments, including the pharmacy and thoroughly reviewed conditions across the hospital wards. He also checked the stock of essential medicines and verified the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff. He emphasized that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has adopted a zero-tolerance policy regarding healthcare standards.

The DC noted that substantial funding has been provided to hospitals through the Health Council platform, ensuring that necessary resources were available to serve patients efficiently. He added that medicine delivery was being ensured right at patients’ doorsteps as part of the ongoing healthcare reform.

The Deputy Commissioner warned that strict departmental action will be taken against any negligence in duty, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to high-quality healthcare for all.