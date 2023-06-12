Special focus on agriculture to bring fruitful results: Wassan

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Agriculture, Manzoor Hussain Wassan has said that the Federal government has given a special focus on agriculture and agri-based industry which will bring fruitful results for the country's economy in the near future

Talking to APP on Monday, he stressed upon the need of giving more attention to working in the Agriculture sector.

Wassan termed the Federal budget as a balanced budget for all sectors in given circumstances.

He said that the imposition of no new taxes and relief on basic commodities through targeted subsidies would also facilitate the deserving people of the society.