Special focus on BTB, integration of POS: Chief Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue has set tax revenue target of Rs 5.8 trillion for fiscal year 2021-22 with a special focus on BTB (broadening tax base) and integration of POS (point of sales), said Syed Mahmood Hussain Jafri, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office Faisalabad.

Briefing to the media in his office here on Wednesday, he said that Regional Tax Office (RTO) Faisalabad had contributed Rs 58 billion towards total revenue collection of Rs 4.7 trillion which was also appreciated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that despite corona pandemic, our recovery recorded a growth of 25 percent. In 2019-20, RTO had recovered Rs 46 billion which jumped to Rs 58 billion during fiscal year 2020-21, he added.

He said that Faisalabad region would contribute its reasonable share by further expanding tax base and integrating approximately 100,000 points of sales.

He said that enhanced tax collection was made possible without any advance tax while RTO also paid refund claims of Rs 42 billion in Faisalabad during previous years especially in critical months of May and June. This was possible as the government was committed to facilitate the industrial production with clear objective to enhance exports, he added.

He said that our strategy yielded positive results as industrial wheel gained a phenomenal momentum and most of the units introduced 3 shifts to clear hefty export orders.

About the new fiscal year target, he said: "We have completed our homework to broaden the tax base and integration of POS with FBR.

Currently 1000 retailers are linked with FBR while our teams are working to point out and link at least 100,000 retailers with FBR during FY 2021-22".

Most of the points of sales are undocumented and we intend to bring them into tax net which would help government to generate maximum revenue without adding burden on the existing taxpayers, he added.

He said the RTO was also launching a comprehensive awareness campaign to convince individuals with reasonable income to contribute their due share towards national exchequer. In this connection, seminars would be arranged while help desks had also been established to facilitate the taxpayers, he added.

Responding to a question, he said that powers of ombudsman had been given to Chief Commissioner across the country from November 2020 and grieved parties could file their appeals without any hesitation.

He said that a unique way of E-katchery had also been introduced. Complaints filed in E-kutchery would be positively redressed within 24 hours.

He said that Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC) had been reactivated which had givenRs 200 million relief to 15-16 complainants. This committee has an impartial member in addition to the complainant and the defendant, he added.

He said the FBR had altogether been changed and the taxpayers must come forward with their genuine complaints which would be redressed purely on merit basis.