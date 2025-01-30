Special focus on girls' education :Minister

Provincial Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarkai, has said that special attention is being given to girls' education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 70% of newly established schools dedicated to female students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarkai, has said that special attention is being given to girls' education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 70% of newly established schools dedicated to female students.

He said this while visiting various schools in PK-76, Peshawar on Thursday. He was accompanied by MPA Sami Khan.

During his visit, Faisal Tarkai inspected Government Girls Primary school No. 2 Badabair Horezi, Government Girls High School Khoida Khail Badabair, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Badabair, and Government Girls Primary School UC Maryamzai.

He reviewed the quality of education, infrastructure, basic facilities and challenges faced by the schools.

The education minister interacted with students and teachers and listened to their concerns.

He assured them of all possible measures for schools' infrastructure improvement.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Tarkai reiterated the provincial government's commitment to providing quality education. He emphasized that practical steps are being taken to enhance facilities in girls' schools.

He further stated that 70% of new schools in the province are allocated for female students, highlighting the government's focus on girls' education.

The minister also assured that efforts are underway to provide free and quality education. He emphasized that full preparations are being made for the upcoming board exams, ensuring a transparent exams across the province.