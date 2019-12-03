UrduPoint.com
Special Focus On Projects In Remote Areas: Latif Kakar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:10 PM

Special focus on projects in remote areas: Latif Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Additional Secretary of Communication and Works Department Abdul Latif Kakar on Tuesday said as per vision of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal the government was focusing on development work in remote areas of the province.

Talking to APP, he said in this regard, Communication and Works Secretary Hashim Khilzai was monitoring the ongoing development projects in remote areas of the province in order to ensure their timely completion.

He said at least 60 junior officials were transferred in light of High Court's decision and senior officers were deployed in respective areas of Balochistan including its capital so that the performance of the department could be improved.

He also urged citizens to monitor the ongoing projects in different sectors including health, education, agriculture, supply of water and other development schemes in their areas and inform officials of Communication and Works if they found usage of substandard material in the projects.

More Stories From Pakistan

