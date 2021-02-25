UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Focus On Water Supply, Drainage Issues: MD WASA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Special focus on water supply, drainage issues: MD WASA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Nasir Iqbal said that the incumbent government is paying special focus on provision of water and to resolve drainage issues in the city.

He said that work is continued with rapid pace for replacement of outdated sewerage lines and installation of new lines to resolve the sewer issue.

MD WASA expressed these views during inspection of sewerage lines and drainage issues at timber market here on Thursday.

He said that all possible resources will be utilized to resolve the sewer issues while all ongoing sewerage projects will also be completed within given time period.

He said that orders have been issued to complete Suraj Kund road, Chah Amb Wala and Chah Chatti Wala projects as early as possible.

Assistant director Engineering Ishaq Bashir while giving briefing said that 650 feet out of 1500 feet new 48 inches sewerage line has been completed.

MD WASA directed officials to speed up work further and balanced the road for traffic where sewer work has been completed.

He assured the timber market traders that all the sewer issues will be resolved on priority basis.

