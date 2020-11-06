UrduPoint.com
Special Focus To Be Made On Welfare Of Prisoners: Chohan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan has said that special focus will be made on the welfare of the prisoners and their families.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held in connection with Jail Reforms here on Friday.

He said that strict action would be taken over inhuman treatment with prisoners in any jail.

Minister said that in the light of Islamic and humanitarian principles special work would be carried out to make prisoners productive citizens.

Improvement in Punjab Prisons department would be made under the slogan 'Nafrat Insan sai Nahi Juram sai Hai', he added.

He further said that work had been started to make parole laws more beneficial for the prisoners.

Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan had sought proposals for making amendment in proposed laws for the welfare of prisoners.

Punjab Prisons department Inspector General Mirza Shahid Saleem,Special Secretary Salman Ghani, Additional Secretary Zeeshan ShabirRana, Prisons Deputy Secretary Naila Tayab and others attended the meeting.

